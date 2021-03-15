Cosmetology students to show off their skills in first-ever virtual competition

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Cosmetology is about presentation, which is why in 2020 many local students of the art were disappointed that their chance to show off their skills was denied by COVID-19.

Now, cosmetology students from the Jackson Area Career Center will have a new opportunity to put their talent on display for potential employers and others during a virtual competition taking place this month. The 11th Annual Hair and Fashion Show will take place virtually, being shown on Facebook Live on the Career Center’s Facebook page on Wednesday, March 24.

The show allows Cosmetology juniors and seniors to show off their hair and makeup skills on a mannequin head. Industry professionals, family members, friends and others are invited to tune in to the event, which is one part competition and one part audition.

The event will start at 3 p.m, with live sneak peeks beginning at 12 p.m.

There are 36 students competing in this year’s class, all of whom will create a unique look on their mannequin according to a “Fantasy Look” theme. The public will be able to view the juniors’ mannequins ahead of time during a pre-recorded video, while the seniors will compete live.

“I love that this event gives our students a great opportunity to show off their creativity, and skills they have learned within this program,” says Cosmetology instructor Ronda Applegate. “It’s also a great opportunity to put their talents on display for future employment opportunities.”

Students will be judged by members of industry based on specific criteria. The experts will be looking at the students’ creativity, closeness to theme, neatness and control, as well as a brief written description of their work. Added for the first time this year, viewers will get a chance to vote for their favorites in a People’s Choice Award category.

People who cast a vote for the People’s Choice polls during the Facebook Live will be entered to win Sheer Technique Salon services and products. The winning students will also be awarded prizes.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.