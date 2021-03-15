Consumers Energy and AG Nessel: Tens of millions of dollars are available to pay winter bills

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Consumers Energy announced they are launching a public campaign aimed to ensure Michigan residents take advantage of tens of millions in federal, state, and local dollars that will help households and small businesses pay winter heating bills.

“No one should go without warmth or comfort in their own home when they can have access to so many dollars here in Michigan, starting with a single phone call,” Nessel said. “We know February’s brutal cold is leaving our friends and neighbors with high energy bills, but they should know they can take action now that can make a huge difference.”

Nessel and Consumer Energy are teaming up after two weeks of exceptionally cold temperatures in February caused furnaces to run more often than usual. The cost of that heat will be reflected in customer bills that are set to arrive this month.

“Consumers Energy is working right now to help many Michiganders who could use support due to the twin challenges of the pandemic and the cold snap,” said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience. “The new federal stimulus and other sources are making tens of millions of dollars available to help with energy bills.”

Consumers Energy and the attorney general are both reaching out to the public, promoting resources to help Michiganders.

People who are struggling with energy bills should call 2-1-1, a free service that connects people with nonprofit agencies in communities across the state. They can also go to mi211.org.

Other ways to get help include:

Apply for State Emergency Relief (SER) at michigan.gov/mibridges

Contact Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 to make payment arrangements.

Apply for a Home Heating Credit at michigan.gov/treasury

Consumers Energy alone has provided $15 million since last fall to help customers pay bills. In all, the company and its charitable foundation have provided over $21 million to support customers and communities with needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Consumers Energy knows asking for assistance isn’t always easy,” Snyder said. “But we want you to know money is available right here in Michigan to go toward your energy bills. Even if you didn’t qualify in the past, it’s possible you can get help today.”

