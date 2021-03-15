Advertisement

City of Jackson Human Relations Commission hosting virtual vaccine town hall

All Jackson residents are invited to attend the virtual event.
City of Jackson Human Relations Commission is hosting a virtual vaccine town hall with community partners
City of Jackson Human Relations Commission is hosting a virtual vaccine town hall with community partners(WCJB)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - With the progressing efforts to get Jackson residents vaccinated, it is imperative that everyone in the community has access to accurate information.

The City of Jackson Human Relations Commission (HRC) is partnering with Henry Ford Allegiance Health, the Jackson County Health Department, the Center for Family Health, and the local NAACP branch, to host a Virtual Vaccine Town Hall event on Thursday, March 18 at 6:00 p.m.

All Jackson residents are invited to attend the virtual event, which will ensure the community has the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine, such as how to get vaccinated and why it’s important.

The town hall will feature presentations given by Dr. Courtland Keyteyian, President and CEO of the Jackson Health Network, and Dr. Rose Johnson from the Center for Family Health.

Cheryl Ragland, Chair of the HRC, says this town hall was planned by the commission to reach Jackson’s under-served residents.

“The African American community has seen higher rates of COVID, yet they are not getting as much vaccine as other groups,” Ragland said. “Now that we have the MLK Center open as a vaccination site, it’s important we make sure our African-American neighbors have all the information they need to get the shot and stay safe.”

Information on how to join the Zoom meeting is posted on the City website. It will also be live-streamed on the City’s Facebook page. Residents who do not have internet access can watch the meeting at the MLK Center, 1107 Adrian St. in Jackson

