Advertisement

Cheerleader’s mom accused of making ‘deepfakes’ of rivals

Raffaela Spone is charged with three misdemeanor counts of cyber harassment of a child and...
Raffaela Spone is charged with three misdemeanor counts of cyber harassment of a child and related offenses.(Hilltown Township Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman is accused of doctoring photos and video of her daughter’s cheerleading rivals to try to get them kicked off the squad, officials said.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office last week charged Raffaela Spone, 50, with three misdemeanor counts of cyber harassment of a child and related offenses.

Spone manipulated photos from social media of three girls on the Victory Vipers cheerleading squad in Chalfont to make it appear they were drinking, smoking and even nude, investigators said.

Spone also sent messages with the so-called “deepfake” pictures to the girls and suggested they kill themselves, officials said.

Spone’s attorney, Robert Birch, told WPVI-TV he can’t comment because he said the DA hasn’t presented any evidence.

“She has absolutely denied what they’re charging her with and because of the fact that this has hit the press, she has received death threats. She has had to go to the police herself, they have a report,” Birch said. “Her life has been turned upside down.”

The cheerleading team expressed sympathy for the families involved and said the team has a “very strict anti-bullying policy.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State basketball will play in First Four against UCLA
A hospital system in western Michigan has launched an investigation after photos posted on...
Health system investigates photos taken in operating room
FILE - This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
Ingham County Launches pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics
Okemos Public Schools is phasing students back to the classroom.
Okemos Public Schools to increase school hours to receive state relief funding
Inmate in northern Michigan jail on misdemeanor charge dies

Latest News

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Biden, Harris and others to promote relief plan
Yo-Yo Ma gives a cello performance at a Massachusetts vaccine clinic.
Yo-Yo Ma serenades newly-vaccinated at inoculation clinic
Yo-Yo Ma gives a cello performance at a Massachusetts vaccine clinic.
Yo-Yo Ma performs at vaccination clinic
Pope Francis delivered a message of hope during a recent trip to Iraq. The Vatican decreed...
Vatican excludes gay union blessing
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for...
‘Mank’ leads Academy Awards nominations with 10 nods