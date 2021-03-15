Advertisement

CDC reports decline in children’s vaccinations

The CDC recommends 14 different vaccinations for children.
Dr. Rochelle Waleski says in the past year childhood vaccines dropped by 11 million doses.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says there has been a decline in the number of children getting vaccines.

The agency’s director, Dr. Rochelle Waleski, says in the past year childhood vaccines dropped by 11 million doses. As children start to go back to school, she says parents need to make sure their kids are up to date on their shots.

“As we work to get our children back to school, we certainly do not want to encounter other preventable infectious outbreaks, such as measles and mumps,” said Dr. Waleski. “When planning for your child’s safe return to childcare programs or to school, please check with your child’s doctor to make sure that they are up to date on their vaccines.”

The CDC recommends 14 different vaccinations for children. Doctors say it is important to get them on time to ensure the strongest immunity.

