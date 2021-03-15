Advertisement

Brock Fletcher gives us some fun renovation ideas

Check out this unique home in East Lansing
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Homes are still selling very fast--and for top dollar--right now in the Lansing area. If you’re thinking of doing some remodeling to your home before you put it on the market, Brock Fletcher, from The SELLING Team With Keller Williams Realty, shows us some fun remodeling ideas that are part of house in East Lansing that is currently for sale. If you want to know more about this house, or have any questions for Brock, you can always call him on his cell phone at (517) 303-3262.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State basketball will play in First Four against UCLA
A hospital system in western Michigan has launched an investigation after photos posted on...
Health system investigates photos taken in operating room
FILE - This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
Ingham County Launches pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics
Inmate in northern Michigan jail on misdemeanor charge dies
Okemos Public Schools is phasing students back to the classroom.
Okemos Public Schools to increase school hours to receive state relief funding

Latest News

Randall Automotive
Tips on how to choose the right repair shop
Brock Fletcher
Brock Fletcher
Zeke the Wonder Dog dazzles MSU fans with tricks
Randall Automotive 1
Randall Automotive 1