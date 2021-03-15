Advertisement

Amazing Run For Gonzaga

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates with forward Drew Timme (2) during the second half of...
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates with forward Drew Timme (2) during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Saint Mary's in Moraga, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - Gonzaga has completed a start-to-finish run atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

Coach Mark Few’s Bulldogs received all 60 first-place votes to stay atop the final poll. That made them the the first team since Kentucky in 2014-15 to be No. 1 in every poll and the 14th overall.

Gonzaga was named the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The Zags are trying to become the first unbeaten national champion since Indiana in 1976.

Illinois climbed to No. 2 in the poll after winning the Big Ten Tournament, followed by Baylor, Michigan and Alabama.

Meanwhile, UConn finished No. 1 in the women’s poll. It’s the 16th time that the Huskies have completed the regular season as the top team in the poll. Stanford, which spent six weeks atop the women’s AP Top 25, finished second. North Carolina State was third, while Texas A&M and Baylor rounded out the top five teams in the poll.

