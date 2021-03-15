Advertisement

ACC Changes Transfer Rules

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches the action during the second half of an NCAA college...
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches the action during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - The Atlantic Coast Conference has eliminated its rule requiring athletes to sit out a season if they transfer within the league.

The move is the latest across college sports to loosen restrictions on transferring athletes so they can switch schools and play right away. The NCAA is moving toward making the so-called one-time exception available for all athletes.

Currently, athletes in high-profile Division I sports such as football and basketball must sit out a season when they transfer to another DI school.

The NCAA was expected to vote on transfer rule legislation in January - and it was expected to pass - but a U.S. Department of Justice inquiry delayed that vote.

Most Read

Michigan State basketball will play in First Four against UCLA
A hospital system in western Michigan has launched an investigation after photos posted on...
Health system investigates photos taken in operating room
FILE - This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
Ingham County Launches pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics
Inmate in northern Michigan jail on misdemeanor charge dies
Okemos Public Schools is phasing students back to the classroom.
Okemos Public Schools to increase school hours to receive state relief funding

Latest News

File-This Feb. 7, 2010, file photo shows New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9)...
Drew Brees Joins NBC Sports
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women Finish Fourth in NCAA Meet
Indiana head coach Archie Miller gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Various College Basketball Coaching Moves
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates with forward Drew Timme (2) during the second half of...
Amazing Run For Gonzaga