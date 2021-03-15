800,000 Michigan children who attend school virtually to begin receiving food assistance

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Schools are generally appreciated by the community for teaching children and providing opportunities for sports, but they serve a function beyond education that is often overlooked. Children whose families are struggling for money can rely on public schools for a free lunch, or at least they could before the pandemic hit.

Since many schools had to switch to virtual classes, the State of Michigan has stepped in to provide meals for those students that need them. Approximately 810,000 Michigan children whose access to school meals has been affected by the pandemic have begun to receive food assistance benefits. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is automatically issuing the additional benefits now through the end of March.

“Michigan has been a national leader in making sure families can put food on the table during COVID and this pandemic-EBT will continue to ensure that no child in our state goes hungry during the pandemic,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Students are steadily returning to in-person learning because of the progress we’ve made combatting COVID-19, but kids who don’t go to school five days a week have a harder time accessing the free and reduced-price meals available to them at school. Pandemic-EBT closes this gap, giving our children another option for accessing nutritious food.”

Pre-kindergarten through grade 12 students are eligible if they qualify for free or reduced-price lunches at school and in-person learning is not available at their school or is not available on a full-time basis. Families will receive an estimated $127.53 monthly for each eligible child who has no in-person classes and attends a school that is fully virtual, or $77.06 for each eligible child who attends a school with a hybrid schedule of in-person and remote learning. Monthly benefits will vary based on the number of school days in each month.

“This year has been very challenging for students and their families on many levels,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “In addition to the over 200 million meals provided to students in local schools and mobile and stationary feeding operations across the state, the P-EBT benefits offer an extra and important measure of food security for our families in need during the pandemic.”

Before receiving their EBT card, families will receive a letter from MDHHS describing how to use it. The cards can be used in a similar manner to a debit card for food purchased from Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailers.

Families can find a list of those retailers on the SNAP Retailers website. They also can use their benefits online to purchase food from Amazon, Walmart or Aldi. More information can be found on the MDHHS Pandemic-EBT webpage. Families that have questions can email MDHHS-PEBT@michigan.gov.

