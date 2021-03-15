$622 million COVID-19 rental assistance program launched by Mich. State Housing Development Authority

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) unveiled a new $282 million rental assistance program to help tenants facing pandemic-related hardships avoid eviction. The program is also designed to ensure landlords can recoup owed rent.

Another $340 million has been made available for appropriation by the state legislature, making the program total to $622 million.

The COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) program is a replacement for the Eviction Diversion Program (EDP) that MSHDA launched in July of 2020, which helped about 16,000 households across the state in both avoiding eviction and getting current on rent.

“For so many Michiganders, the fear of losing their home during the pandemic has been very real,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “That’s why I took steps to mitigate evictions with a moratorium and the Eviction Diversion Program last year. I was proud to sign this legislation bringing more federal funds into MSHDA to help individuals and families by alleviating the burden of rent and utility payments.”

The CERA program may be initiated by either landlords or tenants who are making 80% of the area median income or less.

“At MSHDA, we know just how critical housing security is for success in so many other areas of life, and it takes a heavy toll on individuals and families when they don’t know how they will make their next rent payment or if they will still have a roof above their heads next week,” said Kelly Rose, MSHDA’s chief housing solutions officer. “CERA gives Michiganders that much-needed peace of mind by helping them catch up on their rent and utility costs while also ensuring landlords can recover rent owed to them.”

A change from the EDP is that the U.S. Department of Treasury will require applicants show documentation of pandemic-related financial hardships such as unemployment, loss of income, and increased expenses. Households may also qualify for assistance paying utilities through CERA.

As with some previous COVID-19 assistance, there is a timeline on the use of the full appropriation of funds. 65% of the funding must be spent or obligated by Sept. 30 of this year.

For more information on CERA or to access a list of HARAs by county, visit //Michigan.gov/CERA.

