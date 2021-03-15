Advertisement

26-year-old driver identified in fatal crash in Spring Arbor Twp.

AP
AP(Associated Press)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette announced the driver of a fatal crash on Sunday evening was a 26-year-old Jackson man.

A report from Sheriff Schuette shows that on Sunday at 11:53 p.m., deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Carter Road near Teft Road in Spring Arbor Township for a single-vehicle crash.

Deputies located a 2000 black Ford Taurus that had been traveling westbound on Carter Rd. before it left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, 26-year-old Dusten Mikkle Rogers from Jackson died at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital due to injuries sustained from the crash.

Rogers was the lone occupant in the vehicle.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Spring Arbor Township Fire Department and Jackson Community Ambulance.

For further information, please contact Sheriff Gary Schuette at 517-768-7924

