Where Michigan State basketball stands on NCAA Selection Sunday

The Spartans finished the regular season 15-11 overall, 9-11 in the conference, and a first round loss in the Big Ten tournament.
(WJRT)
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today is the day all college basketball fans get hopeful for, yet feel every type of emotion. It’s Selection Sunday, where teams learn their postseason fate for the NCAA tournament.

The Spartans had many deep struggles at times this season, including some three and four-game losing streaks. COVID-19 was a big issue as well, making them miss 20 straight days in January. It wasn’t just an issue for MSU, but for other Big Ten teams as well which created issues in scheduling. Some weeks consisted of three games in a week, only having one day in between to travel or practice.

MSU was eliminated from the Big Ten tournament on Thursday, March 11, after losing its first game to Maryland. The tournament will be completed this afternoon with Illinois and Ohio State fighting for the championship title. The team that wins gets an automatic bid.

When you look at the positives of the Michigan State basketball, it has a lengthy NCAA tournament streak consisting of 22 years. Plus, the Spartans have defeated three AP Top Five teams (Illinois, Ohio State, and Michigan). These are just some of the factors that the selection committee reviews before deciding which teams get a bid.

Here’s what expert bracketologists are saying about MSU’s resume:

CBS’s Jerry Palm: No. 10 seed in Midwest Region, facing Oregon.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi: 11 seed in Region 3, facing Southern California; one of the last four byes.

The show begins at 6 p.m. on CBS.

