Okemos Public Schools to increase school hours to receive state relief funding

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos Public Schools are changing their schedule in order to receive COVID relief funding.

The state passed a law Tuesday which allocates COVID relief funds to school districts.

In order for Okemos to be eligible for the funds, the school district must offer at least 20 hours of in person instruction per week by March 22. There is about $1.6 million of relief funds on the line.

Kinawa, Chippewa, and Okemos High School will change their weekly schedule to add Wednesdays in person and add 45 additional minutes each day. The K-4 schedule will change significantly to four hours a day with virtual and in person students receiving instruction at the same time. In a letter to students and parents, the superintendent has voiced his frustrations with the new law and is asking for it change.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.