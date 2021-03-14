Advertisement

Lansing Police Department needs public’s help in local shooting investigation

Police said the occupants of this car fired several gun shots at another car causing damage on Daft Street near W. Miller Road.
LPD need help identifying this car involved in shooting
LPD need help identifying this car involved in shooting(News 10)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police needs the public’s help identifying a car and who was inside of it on Wednesday, March 10.

Police said the occupants of this car fired several gun shots at another car causing damage on Daft Street near W. Miller Road.

According to police, the car in the photo should have damage on the drivers side and also damage to the windshield.

Call Lansing Police if you have information on this incident, car, or subjects who were inside the car.

Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600

Detective Mike Looney: 517-483-6869

