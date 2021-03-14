Ingham County Launches pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department is opening pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics for people age 50+ with certain health conditions and people 60+ who live in Ingham County in the following zip codes:

48911

48910

48912

48906

48917

48933

48915

Saturday, a clinic opened in the Allen Neighborhood Center in Lansing. That location only opened for the day, but more clinics are set to open over the next month around Lansing.

Joan Nelson helped open the clinic and said pop-up clinics will help distribute the vaccine quicker.

Nelson said, “We’ve had 99 or 100 people actually get their first COVID shot today. People ya know were quite ecstatic about receiving this shot.”

The following locations will hold pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics:

Sat. March 13 Allen Neighborhood Center, 1611 E. Kalamazoo St. /999-3924

Mon. March 15 Cristo Rey Church, 201 W. Miller Road./ 394-4639

Mon. March 15 MSU Pavilion** 403 Farm Ln.

Tues. March 16 Kingdom Ministries Center, 3000 W. Miller Rd. /394-3100

Wed. March 17 First Presbyterian Church, 510 W. Ottawa St. /449-8279 /896-8311

Sat. March 20 The Village Lansing, 3525 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Suite G

Mon. March 22 Peckham, Inc., 3510 Capitol City Blvd.

Mon. March 22 Dwight Rich School for the Arts, 2600 Hampden Dr.

Tues. Mach 23 Union Missionary Baptist Church, 500 S. MLK Jr. Blvd.

People interested in attending a pop-up clinic must schedule an appointment first.

To schedule an appointment register with the Ingham County Health Department, Mindy Smith (517) 243-5134, msmith@ingham.org, or any of the numbers listed above.

