Grocery workers say they should’ve been prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grocery store workers say they feel overlooked. They believe they should’ve been prioritized in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

President of Tom’s Food Center Steve Antaya says they should’ve been prioritized all along.

“Grocery workers and other essential front line workers should be given priority,” said Antaya.

On April 5th, Michiganders 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

But according to the vaccine prioritization guidelines on the state health department’s website, they are on the list as phase 1-B group C, which includes Antaya and his workers.

“It was already a little frustrating seeing group 1-C folks jump the line ahead of us or other 1-B groups without us being called,” said Antaya.

He and many others say it’s upsetting that soon the vaccine will be available to the general public.

“Now my team has to fight with everyone else when the floodgates open on April 5th, when other groups still have some dates ahead of us? It’s frustrating at a minimum and it’s very disappointing,” said Antaya.

“I really think they should be prioritized because that’s one of the essentials things where people do come in contact and they are in a public space,” said customer Martha Shortlidge.

