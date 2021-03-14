Advance Peace Program closer to mitigating gun violence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Lansing is one step closer to seeing less gun violence in the community, a recent vote passed from the Ingham county board of commissioners on the start of a new initiative.

Monica Blackman is a local mother who lost her 29-year-old son to gun violence in 2012.

“He was shot three times in the head, two different guns, never even got to put his car in park. It was a well-planned out assassination in my opinion and these people are still out there,” Blackman said.

She is one of many who has lost a loved one due to gun violence, which is why the Ingham County Board of Commissioners have accepted a request from the health department to fund a program to called ‘Advanced Peace,’ working against gun violence.

“This is a very intensive, daily interaction with mentors over the course of 18 months. Where once we get this program up and running [it will] provide that intense personalized work with folks to help get them into a better situation,” Ingham County Commissioner Mark Polsdofer said.

The Board of Commissioners will work with the prosecutor’s office to select individuals who are already in the system for crime. ‘Advanced Peace’ will provide mentorship, job training, education, therapy and even a cash stipend to those who successfully complete the program.

‘We made our first step in passing the resolution in the law and courts committee. The next step will be to have the full board vote on this proposal and then the following month we’ll work with the county controller to start putting together our upcoming fiscal year budget,” Polsdofer said.

If ‘Advance Peace’ is approved and funded, Commissioner Polsdofer says he hopes to get the program up and running later this fall. Blackman says she’s hopeful that this initiative will bring the community together and stop the violence.

“It takes a community to make things like this work. Get a hold of them soon, like 11; early as 11 years old, before they’re in the system or out here,” Blackman said.

An approval vote is set to take place at the end of the month by the Ingham County Board of Commissioners. It will then be sent to the city of Lansing for approval.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.