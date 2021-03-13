Advertisement

University of Michigan announces fall in-person classes

The University of Michigan will be in-person instruction this fall, have nearly 80% of...
The University of Michigan will be in-person instruction this fall, have nearly 80% of residents halls open and allow fans back into athletic events, the university announced Friday.(Jack Bassett)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The University of Michigan will be in-person instruction this fall, have nearly 80% of residents halls open and allow fans back into athletic events, the university announced Friday.

This reopening of campus since students went online last March is based on the presumption that all faculty and staff that are planning on getting vaccinated will be able to before classes begin Aug. 30, university communications said in a news release.

The announcement came the same day Michigan announced all residents 16 and up will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine on April 5. University President Mark Schlissel said during a Zoom briefing that the university was following through on goals to get students into classrooms and residence halls.

“Though a definitive vaccine timeline continues to evolve, we can expect that, by the end of the summer, the vast majority of our adult community will be vaccinated, and we will be moving quickly to a safer environment,” he said.

This announcement comes a week after Michigan State University announced it would offer in-person instruction in 75% of undergraduate classes in the fall and invite fans back to sporting events.

Bob Murphy from the Michigan Association of State Universities told The Associated Press he believes students should expect to hear from other universities on fall plans in the coming weeks.

