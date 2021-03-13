Quakers beat Mason at home
Mason ends 7-game winning streak
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs came into the Don Johnson Fieldhouse with a seven game winning streak.
The Lansing Eastern Quakers wanted nothing to do with giving them another win.
Mason got out to an early lead and the Quakers called a timeout.
It seemed to have worked; the Quakers get the win on Friday. their third win of the year is a big one.
