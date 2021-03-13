Pewamo-Westphalia topples over Portland St. Patrick

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA. (WILX) - Pewamo-Westphalia hosted Portland St. Patrick on Friday night.

Both teams struggled to score early on and the score was close, at 16-10 midway through the 2nd quarter.

PW took a 27-12 lead into halftime. They continued to increase their lead in the second half, lead by smothering defense and efficient scoring.

The final score was 53-24 Pewamo-Westphalia. The Pirates improve to 12-1 and St Patrick falls to 2-5.

