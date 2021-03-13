Pewamo-Westphalia topples over Portland St. Patrick
The Pirates defeat the Shamrocks 53-24.
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA. (WILX) - Pewamo-Westphalia hosted Portland St. Patrick on Friday night.
Both teams struggled to score early on and the score was close, at 16-10 midway through the 2nd quarter.
PW took a 27-12 lead into halftime. They continued to increase their lead in the second half, lead by smothering defense and efficient scoring.
The final score was 53-24 Pewamo-Westphalia. The Pirates improve to 12-1 and St Patrick falls to 2-5.
