Advertisement

Pewamo-Westphalia topples over Portland St. Patrick

The Pirates defeat the Shamrocks 53-24.
Portland St. Patrick Pewamo Westphalia
Portland St. Patrick Pewamo Westphalia(WILX)
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA. (WILX) - Pewamo-Westphalia hosted Portland St. Patrick on Friday night.

Both teams struggled to score early on and the score was close, at 16-10 midway through the 2nd quarter.

PW took a 27-12 lead into halftime. They continued to increase their lead in the second half, lead by smothering defense and efficient scoring.

The final score was 53-24 Pewamo-Westphalia. The Pirates improve to 12-1 and St Patrick falls to 2-5.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at a barricaded subject situation near DeWitt Township. The barricades start at...
Barricaded shooter situation near DeWitt Twp. ends with suspect dead
Octavia Reed
Lansing Police looking for endangered woman, 3 children
The state is also announcing that beginning Monday, April 5, all Michiganders age 16 and up who...
All Michigan residents age 16 and up eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5
Potterville residents react to fake child abduction
A doctor draws a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
People in priority groups feel vaccine expansion isn’t fair

Latest News

Sports Blitz
Mid-Michigan scores for High School Basketball
Charlotte Portland
Charlotte defeats Portland on the road
St. Johns Haslett
Game of the Week: Haslett’s Xander Thelen sinks free throws to defeat St. Johns
Williamston Fowlerville
Hornets take down Gladiators