Pewamo-Westphalia students develop their sports broadcasting skills online

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s been tough for parents and students to keep track of their schools’ teams this year.

That’s why students at one school here in Mid-Michigan started broadcasting their games online.

“It started a few years ago. The goal when we started up was two things. For one, to help the community. Two, to get the students involved, get them experience, and get them education through this,” said Assistant Director Nathan Buckley.

Pewamo-Westphalia High School’s students are developing their sports broadcasting skills.

“We talk to them during the week, we help them with camera work, we help the computer operator, everybody. We just help them get better and more experienced at what they do,” said Assistant Director Nathan Buckley.

“I’ve been doing it for about a year and it’s been pretty good,” said student crew member Tyson Miles.

Students Tyson and Tadan Miles are brothers who do everything from run the cameras to helping with production.

“I sit under one of the baskets and they’ll switch the camera to. Let’s say if they retrieve the ball, they’ll usually cut to me,” said student crew member Tadan Miles.

The broadcast has been key for people at home to watch the Pirates during the pandemic.

“Our school you can only have a certain amount of people there. So, if you can’t make it you can just tune in and be able to watch it,” said Tyson Miles.

While they might be too young to decide on broadcast as a career choice, this opportunity certainly gives them experience should they choose that path.

“They can do different things. They’re cross-training, I guess you could say. Our students are just the best at everything they do,” said Assistant Director Nathan Buckley.

