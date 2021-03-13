Advertisement

Mid-Michigan scores for High School Basketball

Williamston wins in thriller over Fowlerville, Haslett wins Game of the Week
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday was perhaps the most exciting night for Mid-Michigan high school basketball, with plenty of upsets and close games.

Game of the Week: Haslett 55, St. Johns 51

BOYS SCORES:

Williamston 57, Fowlerville 55

Lansing Eastern 63, Mason 52

Lansing Catholic 79, Lansing Sexton 74 (OT)

Dansville 52, Laingsburg 44

Charlotte 78, Portland 70 (2OT)

Pewamo-Westphalia 53, Portland St. Patrick 24

Belding 55, Fowler 44

Potterville 68, Saranac 35

Reading 54, Bronson 53

Union City 50, Concord 46

Chelsea 45, Pinckney 35

GIRLS SCORES:

Dewitt 54, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 30

Ionia 50, Lake Odessa Lakewood 23

Jackson 59, Adrian 18

