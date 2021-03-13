Mid-Michigan scores for High School Basketball
Williamston wins in thriller over Fowlerville, Haslett wins Game of the Week
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday was perhaps the most exciting night for Mid-Michigan high school basketball, with plenty of upsets and close games.
Game of the Week: Haslett 55, St. Johns 51
BOYS SCORES:
Williamston 57, Fowlerville 55
Lansing Catholic 79, Lansing Sexton 74 (OT)
Charlotte 78, Portland 70 (2OT)
Pewamo-Westphalia 53, Portland St. Patrick 24
Belding 55, Fowler 44
Potterville 68, Saranac 35
Reading 54, Bronson 53
Union City 50, Concord 46
Chelsea 45, Pinckney 35
GIRLS SCORES:
Dewitt 54, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 30
Ionia 50, Lake Odessa Lakewood 23
Jackson 59, Adrian 18
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.