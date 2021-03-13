Michigan reports 1,659 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The coronavirus spread continues throughout Michigan, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 1,659 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 deaths Saturday, March 13.

Cases have gone up the last few days, with daily cases averaging about 2,117 cases per day the last four days.

30 of today’s deaths were from a Vital Records review according to the MDHHS.

State totals now rise to 607,437 cases and 15,774 deaths.

Testing has largely stayed the same recently, with Michigan averaging 38,210 tests per day according to the MDHHS.

Ingham County reports 16,049 cases and 277 deaths.

Jackson County reports 9,564 cases and 219 deaths.

Clinton County reported 4,547 cases and 68 deaths.

Eaton County reports 5,850 cases and 148 deaths.

Shiawassee County reported 3,711 cases and 82 deaths.

The MDHHS also reported 556,697 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan. That’s a rise of 6,816 Michiganders from last Saturday’s report.

