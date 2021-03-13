Lansing Police seeking public’s help in finding car involved in shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On March 10 the occupants of one car fired several shots at another on Daft St. near W. Miller road in South Lansing, according to the Lansing Police Department (LPD) official Facebook page. Now, detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding the car, and the people in it who fired the shots.

The car in the photo on their post, included below, should have damage on the drivers side and also damage to the windshield, according to police. The occupants of that car are believed to have fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene.

Lansing Police Detective Mike Looney needs assistance identifying the car and who was inside of it on March 10. LPD are asking anyone to call them if they have information on this incident, car, or subjects who were inside the car.

Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600

Detective Mike Looney: 517-483-6869

