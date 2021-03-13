Advertisement

Lansing Catholic wins overtime thriller over Sexton

Cougars snap 2-game losing streak
Lansing Catholic Sexton
Lansing Catholic Sexton(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Catholic Cougars and Lansing Sexton Big Reds both needed a win.

The Cougars hadn’t won in three games, but the Big Reds hadn’t won all year.

The Big Reds controlled the game early, but Lansing Catholic jumped back in it.

Eventually the game needed overtime, and the Cougars won 79-74. They’re now 8-4.

