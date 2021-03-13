Lansing Catholic wins overtime thriller over Sexton

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Catholic Cougars and Lansing Sexton Big Reds both needed a win.

The Cougars hadn’t won in three games, but the Big Reds hadn’t won all year.

The Big Reds controlled the game early, but Lansing Catholic jumped back in it.

Eventually the game needed overtime, and the Cougars won 79-74. They’re now 8-4.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.