Hornets take down Gladiators

Hornets stay atop CAAC-Red
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Fowlerville Gladiators and Williamston Hornets are both on top of the CAAC-Red.
Friday’s game determined who the leader would be.
The Gladiators led at the half, but Williamston never went away.
The Hornets scored the game winning free-throws with less than 20 seconds to play.
The Hornets move to 9-2 (7-1).
