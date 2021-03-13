Hornets take down Gladiators

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Fowlerville Gladiators and Williamston Hornets are both on top of the CAAC-Red.

Friday’s game determined who the leader would be.

The Gladiators led at the half, but Williamston never went away.

The Hornets scored the game winning free-throws with less than 20 seconds to play.

The Hornets move to 9-2 (7-1).

