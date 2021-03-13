Hardwood Heaven: St. Johns and Haslett

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - The St. Johns Redwings take on the Haslett Vikings in this week’s Hardwood Heaven.

The Redwings welcome their opponents and their own fans with a look at their programs’ success over the years.

“When we built this facility in 2013, we laid out not just the gymnasium, but the process to get in, in a way that was going to be appealing to visiting teams, crowds, our own people,” said Athletic director Chris Ervin

Ervin says it’s one of his favorite parts of their gym.

He’s also a fan of the natural lighting, and more.

“The scoreboards, and being able to personalize those.”

The Redwings don’t have the biggest gym to play in, but Ervin says it works for their community.

“This is not a hug facility for our level, but it’s really a great size for our community.”=

Over in Haslett, the Vikings are playing their last few games on their court.

It’s been fun for athletic director Darin Ferguson to spend time here.

“This is a gym that I played in in the mid-80′s..In the 70′s, it was a tartan floor, which is like a rubbery surface,” he said.

Just a few doors down, they’re building a new gym; Ferguson is excited for its grand opening.

“It’s been nice to see that whole process. The floor looks beautiful, and we’re excited to see it get finished here in the next couple of weeks and be able to play in it.”

It will be a bit bigger, but Freguson says he’s going to miss the less-than-1000 capacity.

“It has that small feel on a Friday night game, I thought it was a really good atmosphere, so we’ll miss that but we’ll like the new gym for sure.”

