Game of the Week: Haslett’s Xander Thelen sinks free throws to defeat St. Johns

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Haslett hasn’t lost to St. Johns since the 2016-17 season. That’s seven straight wins for the Vikings and tonight they made it eight. It came down to the wire at the end of the fourth quarter.

“I think we’re making progress every night that we play,” Haslett Head Coach Chris Smith said. “I’m seeing signs of improvement every single night which we’re happy about.”

The improvement was especially evident in free throws. With 1:30 left, it was tied 46-46 but Xander Thelen came in to save the day, making six of eight from the charity stripe.

“He’s been our leader all year. He’s been our leading scorer almost every single night,” Smith said. “He’s been very consistent and he is our best free throw shooter so when the game is on the line, we’re trying to get the ball in his hands because we know he’ll ice it for us.”

Thelen knew how important it was for him to secure the game especially as a senior leader.

“I gotta step it up for the younger guys on this team. You know, make my free throws at the end of the stretch,” Thelen said. “But overall, I need to make more shots. My threes weren’t hitting the best so I got to keep shooting.”

He had 14 total points tonight and led his team to a 55-51 win at home, something the team feels grateful for, especially with only a few weeks left of the regular season.

“Any time we get a win in this league we’re happy because it keeps us alive for a chance at that league championship this year,” Smith said.

The Vikings now have two wins over St. Johns this season and move on to 6-5. They travel to Portland on Saturday, March 13 at 3 p.m. St. Johns will also go on the road to Mason on Tuesday, March 16 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.