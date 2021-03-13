Advertisement

Dansville Aggies top Laingsburg Wolfpack

Aggies get revenge from previous game
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DANSVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The last time the Dansville Aggies played the Laingsburg Wolfpack, they lost.

Friday, they exacted revenge with a 52-44 win over the Wolfpack.

Laingsburg was up at the half, but a big third quarter from Dansville helped propel them to another win, moving their record to 9-2.

Carson Voss scored 14 for Dansville and Zach Hawes lead the Wolfpack with 15.

