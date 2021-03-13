Court: Flint-area judicial candidate belonged on ballot

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - State election officials took the wrong path in trying to keep a Genesee County judicial candidate off the 2020 ballot, the Michigan Court of Appeals said.

A Flint business address at the top of a nominating petition, instead of a Grand Blanc home address, didn’t spoil the signatures gathered by B. Chris Christenson, the appeals court said Thursday.

The court affirmed a decision by the Court of Claims.

Christenson sued last summer to get on the August primary ballot after the Board of State Canvassers said he didn’t qualify because of the address. The board acted on the recommendation of state election officials.

Christenson advanced to the November election and won a seat on the Genesee County Circuit Court.

“Although the place at which a person has his or her mail and other communication sent is often a residence, this word ‘address’ does not necessarily require its use to mean a residential address,” the appeals court said.

The court said it hopes its opinion will provide guidance for future elections.

