Charlotte defeats Portland on the road

By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Charlotte traveled to Portland Friday night with both teams trying to turn their seasons around.

Portland was raining in the three’s early on, hopping out to a 11-2 lead.

Charlotte scrapped their way back and cut the lead to 16-12 at the end of the first quarter. The game came right down to the wire more than once, but Charlotte triumphed in the end after 2 overtime periods by a score of 78-70.

Charlotte improves to 5-7 and Portland falls to 4-9.

