UK variant found to be more deadly

So far, more than 3,000 cases of the B117 variant have been detected in the US.
COVID Variant graphic.(WLUC/CDC)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Researchers say a highly infectious coronavirus variant that was first found in the United Kingdom could be more deadly.

British scientists compared two groups made up of 55,000 people each. One of those groups included those sick with the variants, the other sick with previous strains.

In the variant group, the death rate was 60% higher with a total of 227 lives lost. That is compared to 141 deaths in the other group.

