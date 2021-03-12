Advertisement

Two Big Ten Semi-Final Berths Filled

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It will be Michigan vs. Ohio State at 1pm Saturday in the first semi-final of the men’s Big Ten basketball tournament in Indianapolis. The Wolverines advanced with a 79=66 win over Maryland after trailing by 12 points in the first half. Michigan improved to 20-3 on the season. Ohio State downed Purdue in overtime 87-78, avenging two losses to the Boilermakers during the regular season. In later quarter-final games Friday, Illinois plays Rutgers and Iowa faces Wisconsin and the winners of those game meet in the second semi-final Saturday. The title game is set for 3:30pm on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at a barricaded subject situation near DeWitt Township. The barricades start at...
Barricaded shooter situation near DeWitt Twp. ends with suspect dead
Potterville residents react to fake child abduction
Octavia Reed
Lansing Police looking for endangered woman, 3 children
The MSP Bomb Squad has returned to the residence of the father of a student who brought a bomb...
Father arrested after son sets off explosive at school
Production has halted at GM's Grand River Assembly Plant
Production halted at GM Lansing Grand River plant for semiconductor shortage

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Softball Defeats Illinois
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the...
Brady Agrees To Extension
Juwan Howard's photo as an assistant coach with the Miami Heat
Howard Ejected From Maryland Game
File image
Covid Interrupting Tournaments