Two Big Ten Semi-Final Berths Filled

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It will be Michigan vs. Ohio State at 1pm Saturday in the first semi-final of the men’s Big Ten basketball tournament in Indianapolis. The Wolverines advanced with a 79=66 win over Maryland after trailing by 12 points in the first half. Michigan improved to 20-3 on the season. Ohio State downed Purdue in overtime 87-78, avenging two losses to the Boilermakers during the regular season. In later quarter-final games Friday, Illinois plays Rutgers and Iowa faces Wisconsin and the winners of those game meet in the second semi-final Saturday. The title game is set for 3:30pm on Sunday.

