Police at possible active shooter situation near DeWitt Twp.

BREAKING
Police say 14 victims being treated at hospitals after gunfire erupts outside Chicago funeral,...
Police say 14 victims being treated at hospitals after gunfire erupts outside Chicago funeral, 1 person in custody.(Source: Gray News)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DEWITT TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Police are at a barricaded subject situation near DeWitt Township. The barricades start at Brook Road and State Road. Lansing Police and Michigan State Police are on scene assisting DeWitt Township Police.

News 10 crews on the scene are told it is “a possible active shooter situation” between Northward Drive and Ekes Street.

Clinton County dispatch is asking residents to stay inside in an interior room or basement until further notice.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

