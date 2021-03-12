People in priority groups feel vaccine expansion isn’t fair

HILLSDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is opening eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 16 and older next month.

People who’ve been waiting for their priority group to come up told News 10 they don’t think the new rule is fair.

“I feel it’s premature,” said Kathryn Watkins.

Watkins said she would fall into Phase 1C, Group B in the state’s COVID vaccine prioritization.

That group was never specifically called, and never will be with the new policy taking effect April 5.

“They’re completely ignoring the rest of phase one which was a recommendation by the CDC. Why are they ignoring the rest of the people that have the medical conditions that the CDC is deeming a higher risk?” said Watkins.

Looking at the vaccine prioritization chart from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, it’s not a straight stair step down. It bounces around.

The state said that’s because it is not necessary to fully complete vaccination in one phase before moving on to next phase.

But Watkins thinks she’ll have to wait even longer to get the shot in her arm because everyone is eligible.

“They tell us suddenly it doesn’t matter. We’re going to have a much longer time because we’re going to have to struggle to find those appointments,” she said.

The state said it determined whose eligible based on the expected supply.

And Watkins acknowledges in the end, Friday’s announcement is probably good for the state.

“I think that’s awesome the state is doing well enough to feel that they’re able to meet the demand,” said Watkins.

The state is encouraging people who want the vaccine to sign up anywhere they can find an appointment. If you need help getting an appointment, call 2-1-1.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.