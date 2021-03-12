Advertisement

Participate in the Shaheen Chevrolet Bracket Challenge

You can win $1,000,000
Shaheen Chevrolet
Shaheen Chevrolet(Shaheen Chevrolet)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the 2021 March Madness happening, Shaheen Chevrolet is joining in on the fun.

Make your picks for each game before the tournament starts for a chance to win $1,000,000. Then, see how your bracket compares to Ralph Shaheen and other VIP’s.

Click here to register and to learn more: https://wilxcollegehoops.upickem.net/#/registration/login

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at a barricaded subject situation near DeWitt Township. The barricades start at...
Barricaded shooter situation near DeWitt Twp. ends with suspect dead
Potterville residents react to fake child abduction
Octavia Reed
Lansing Police looking for endangered woman, 3 children
The MSP Bomb Squad has returned to the residence of the father of a student who brought a bomb...
Father arrested after son sets off explosive at school
Production has halted at GM's Grand River Assembly Plant
Production halted at GM Lansing Grand River plant for semiconductor shortage

Latest News

Friday Gov. Whitmer released an Executive Directive on the use of separation agreements by...
Gov. Whitmer releases executive directive on separation agreements
bzfcvbc
517 Friday
LOCAL BAKER ON FOOD NETWORK
LOCAL BAKER ON FOOD NETWORK
$1M in federal funding will provide Northern Michigan communities with employment, training services to opioid crisis