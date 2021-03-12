Advertisement

No furloughs for American Airlines workers

The company had previously told 13,000 employees that they would be furloughed.
Thousands of American Airlines workers who recently received furlough warnings will no longer...
Thousands of American Airlines workers who recently received furlough warnings will no longer have to worry about the state of their jobs.(KVLY)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of American Airlines workers who recently received furlough warnings will no longer have to worry about the state of their jobs.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker says it’s all because of the COVID-19 relief bill that was passed by Congress on Wednesday.

The company had previously told 13,000 employees that they would be furloughed, but in an Instagram video, Parker said that once the COVID-19 Relief Bill is signed into law, all of the company’s US-based employees will be guaranteed job protection through September of 2021.

“So if you have one of those warn notices we sent out in February, tear it up,” Parker said “There aren’t gonna’ be any furloughs in April and with vaccinations on the rise, hopefully never again. I just want to thank you for showing the world how the American Airlines team responds in a crisis. I’ve never been more proud of a team and the essential work that you do every day.”

