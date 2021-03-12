New order limits social gatherings in Downtown East Lansing on St. Patrick’s Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At Tuesday’s East Lansing City Council’s meeting, Council approved a policy resolution consenting to a new order from East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens. The order temporarily limits social gathering sizes and restricts lines outside of businesses within the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority (DDA) district on Saint Patrick’s Day, March 17.

Under the order, all outdoor social gatherings within the DDA district are limited to no more than 15 people. Additionally, outdoor lines for entry into businesses, bars, and restaurants in the district are temporarily banned.

The order will be in effect from 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17, through 2 a.m. on Thursday, March 18.

Individuals planning to visit a downtown East Lansing bar or restaurant on Saint Patrick’s Day are urged to take advantage of the various line management apps and reservation systems that businesses are using to schedule their visit.

Additionally, for social gatherings of 15 or fewer people downtown, all participants must wear face coverings and maintain six feet of physical distance from individuals outside of their household under the order.

“The intent of this order is to limit long lines and large groups of people gathering outside bars and restaurants in downtown East Lansing on Saint Patrick’s Day, which is something we have seen in past years,” said East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens. “With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in mind, we want to be able to break up areas where there are large congregations of people, especially if people are not wearing masks or properly distancing.”

Per the East Lansing City Code, East Lansing’s mayor is authorized to declare a City State of Emergency and issue orders, rules, and regulations regarding the use of the public property to protect life and property during the declared emergency.

Previously, Mayor Stephens declared the City State of Emergency and the downtown mask order has been extended to May 16, at 11:59 p.m. Under the mask order, masks are required in all outdoor public spaces in the DDA district.

A violation of this new order or the downtown mask order is a civil infraction punishable by a fine of up to $25.

