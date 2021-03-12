Advertisement

Netflix testing way to crack down on account sharing

The company's terms of service say accounts 'may not be shared with individuals beyond your...
The company's terms of service say accounts 'may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.'(Source: Netflix/CNN/file)
By MAE ANDERSON
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix is testing a way to crack down on password sharing.

The popular streaming service has been using popups to ask some users to verify their account via email or text, or to “verify later.”

“If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching,” the screen reads, according to Streamable.com, which first reported the test.

The test comes as streaming services proliferate and more people share passwords and services. Netflix confirmed the test, but did not say how many people were part of the test or if it was only in the U.S. or elsewhere.

“This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so,” the company said in a statement.

On the most basic plan, which costs $9 monthly, users can only stream on one screen at a time. The most popular plan, which is now $14 monthly, allows two simultaneous streams; the $18 premium plan allows 3.

But there has never been a limit on sharing an account when you aren’t streaming at the same time.

Competition has definitely heated up in entertainment streaming, with recent entrants running from Disney+ in 2019 to Paramount+ most recently. Still, Netflix remains the one to beat with more than 200 million subscribers globally.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at a barricaded subject situation near DeWitt Township. The barricades start at...
Police from multiple departments at active shooter situation near DeWitt Twp.
Potterville residents react to fake child abduction
Octavia Reed
Lansing Police Looking For Endangered Woman, 3 Children
The MSP Bomb Squad has returned to the residence of the father of a student who brought a bomb...
Father arrested after son sets off explosive at school
Production has halted at GM's Grand River Assembly Plant
Production halted at GM Lansing Grand River plant for semiconductor shortage

Latest News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
Cuomo: ‘I am not going to resign’
Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, March 14, 2021, when clocks are set...
No need to lose sleep over shift to daylight saving time
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Minneapolis to weigh settlement in Floyd family lawsuit
Lansing School District updates student return to school Safe Learning Plan
FILE - In this May 10, 2018 file photo, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. responds...
NYC prosecutor leading Trump probe won’t seek reelection