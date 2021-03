LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s softball tam defeated Illinois 5-3 on Thursday in Leesburg, Florida. The Spartans improve to 3-6 on the season, capturing the finale of the three game series. The Spartans play three games over the next two days against Minnesota to wrap up the conference’s stay in Florida. The Saturday doubleheader begins at 4:30pm.

