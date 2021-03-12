MSU releases statement on Rocket Mortgage sponsorship with athletics

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State athletics released a statement regarding the extension of a partnership with Rocket Mortgage for the Men’s Basketball team. The school states it is not renaming its men’s basketball team.

Thursday, it was reported that the Men’s Basketball team would be known throughout the Breslin Center as, “MSU Spartans Presented by Rocket Mortgage.”

“While this is a new extension of the partnership for Rocket Morgage with Men’s Basketball, this is not a first-of-its-kind sponsorship for the Spartans or a new concept in professional or collegiate team partnerships,” the statement read. “It is a presenting sponsorship of the Michigan State Men’s Basketball season, which is a common practice in both college and pro sports. This is nothing new for the school or the industry”

Statement from Michigan State Athletics pic.twitter.com/S6zjSGZatv — Spartan Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) March 12, 2021

