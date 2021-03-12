Advertisement

MSU releases statement on Rocket Mortgage sponsorship with athletics

The school states it is not renaming its Men’s Basketball team.
Michigan State's Aaron Henry (0) reacts after hitting a shot and getting fouled during the...
Michigan State's Aaron Henry (0) reacts after hitting a shot and getting fouled during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Michigan State won 78-71. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State athletics released a statement regarding the extension of a partnership with Rocket Mortgage for the Men’s Basketball team. The school states it is not renaming its men’s basketball team.

Thursday, it was reported that the Men’s Basketball team would be known throughout the Breslin Center as, “MSU Spartans Presented by Rocket Mortgage.”

“While this is a new extension of the partnership for Rocket Morgage with Men’s Basketball, this is not a first-of-its-kind sponsorship for the Spartans or a new concept in professional or collegiate team partnerships,” the statement read. “It is a presenting sponsorship of the Michigan State Men’s Basketball season, which is a common practice in both college and pro sports. This is nothing new for the school or the industry”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at a barricaded subject situation near DeWitt Township. The barricades start at...
Police from multiple departments at active shooter situation near DeWitt Twp.
Potterville residents react to fake child abduction
Octavia Reed
Lansing Police Looking For Endangered Woman, 3 Children
The MSP Bomb Squad has returned to the residence of the father of a student who brought a bomb...
Father arrested after son sets off explosive at school
Production has halted at GM's Grand River Assembly Plant
Production halted at GM Lansing Grand River plant for semiconductor shortage

Latest News

Lansing School District updates student return to school Safe Learning Plan
COVID Variant graphic.
UK variant found to be more deadly
Thousands of American Airlines workers who recently received furlough warnings will no longer...
No furloughs for American Airlines workers
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’