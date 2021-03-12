Mason man creates support group and blog for drug addicts

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - He lost his best friend to a drug overdose and almost died after an overdose himself. One Mason man needed to create a support group to help not just himself but for others as well.

“I’m 29 years old. I’m in recovery from heroin addictions. I struggled with heroin probably about 10 or 11 years,” founder of ‘Hope from Dope’ blog, Aaron Emerson said.

Aaron Emerson finally realized he needed to make a change, and it was during rehab last April when he started writing. Aaron created a Facebook group and blog called ‘Hope from Dope’. He sends out monthly newsletters sharing his struggles along with other people’s drug addictions and how they can find help.

“I started writing my story on there, sharing about my addiction, and what I went through. I really want to inspire people to never give up,” Emerson said.

And that is why he created ‘Hope from Dope’ because he says the number one thing for drug addicts to recover is having a support system.

“There have been people in my age group who have passed away or struggled [with drugs],” Emerson said. “I founded last week about 15 [people] within my age group [died], which is pretty significant considering Mason is a town of 8,000 people.”

“Hope from Dope” has a network of supporters who are standing behind him as he goes public.

“I think it’s awesome that Aaron is using this platform to share his struggles,” Anonymous Blog supported and Mason resident, Heather said. “Just encouraging others to speak out, know they are not alone, and then admitting when he has a relapse, when he trips and falls and he makes a big mistake that it’s not an easy journey.”

“I just want to give a message to never give up, never stop trying. It often does take more than one time when trying,” Emerson said.

Almost one year in, Emerson has about 350 subscribers to his newsletters and over 2,200 followers on his Facebook page. He says he’s always loved writing, and this has been the best way to express himself while helping others. You can visit his blog here.

