Lansing School District updates student return to school Safe Learning Plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday the Lansing School District announced it has updated the return to school Safe Learning Plan that allows Lansing students to begin returning to school buildings for in-class instruction on a hybrid phased-in basis beginning March 22.

Based on current trends in our metrics students whose families chose hybrid learning on their commitment form will be returning to school in a phased manner (outlined below) beginning March 22. Those who selected Screen2Screen or who did not submit a commitment form will continue with Screen2Screen learning.

March 22 - GSRP, *ECSE: *Averill, Cavanaugh, Gier Park, Cumberland, *Kendon, Lewton, Lyons, Pattengill, *Reo, Riddle, Willow

March 29 - Grades 4-6th: Attwood, Mt. Hope, North, Sheridan Rd.

April 12 - Grades K-3rd: Averill, Cavanaugh, Cumberland, Forest View, Gier Park, Kendon, Lyons, Reo, Riddle, Willow

April 19 - Academies: Dwight Rich K-8, Gardner K-8, Lewton K-6, Pattengill K-6, Wexford K-5, Woodcreek 6-8

April 26 - Grades 7-12th: Eastern, Everett, Sexton

*Individualized plans are being implemented for Beekman students and those with specialized needs and services.

The hybrid model is open only to the students with families that have submitted a commitment form.

“Not all Lansing students will return to classroom instruction in school buildings on the same day,” said Superintendent Sam Sinicropi. “This hybrid plan is a metrics-based timeline that allows parents that have completed a Family Commitment form to allow their students return to school buildings in a phased-in hybrid timeline model.”

Further communication from the district will be sent to families over the next few weeks. Depending on the commitment that parents made, some students will continue to work online and some will return to the classroom in the afternoon four days a week.

The Safe Learning Plan was designed to have students work online with screen-to-screen instruction in the mornings on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday and have the option to attend classroom instruction in schools on those afternoons. Wednesday will be designated for online asynchronous learning with students at home or in community center learning labs. The district will use Wednesdays as a building “deep cleaning day.”

The Lansing School District is in the process of installing $1.5 million in high-tech air cleaning units in classrooms and UV germ-killing equipment in several school buildings. Teachers in Lansing are in the process of receiving COVID vaccinations.

Lansing School District's revised Hybrid Leaning Phased-In return to school / Safe Learning Plan. (Lansing School District Facebook)

