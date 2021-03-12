Advertisement

Lansing Police Looking For Endangered Woman, 3 Children

Octavia Reed
Octavia Reed(Lansing Police)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:58 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is asking for help to find a woman and three children they say are in danger.

An endangered missing advisory has been issued for 25-year-old Octavia Reed and three black children. Officers say she was last seen with a seven-year-old girl, Za-Kayh Jones, five-year-old James Wilson, and a one-year-old Antonio Bonner.

Reed is listed as 5′5 and 176 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She is also known to drive a 2010 Lincoln MKZ sedan with a missing front bumper. If you have seen her or know anything, call Lansing Police at (517)483-4600.

