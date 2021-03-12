Howard Ejected From Maryland Game

-INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Michigan coach Juwan Howard was ejected midway through the second half after getting a shouting match with the Maryland bench, and the No. 4 Wolverines won 79-66 to reach the Big Ten semifinals. Mike Smith scored 18 points and set a Big Ten Tournament record with 15 assists for top-seeded Michigan. The Wolverines rallied from a 12-point first-half deficit. They will next play either No. 9 Ohio State or No. 21 Purdue. During a timeout with 10:44 to go, Howard walked toward midcourt and shouted toward the Maryland bench. The refs called two technical fouls on Howard and another on Terrapins coach Mark Turgeon. Eric Ayala scored 19 points for Maryland.