Fake job postings continue to vex Americans during pandemic

Take a look at some of the red flags jobs hunters should be aware of to help avoid falling victim to scammers.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Millions of Americans are continuing to look for jobs and many may, unfortunately, be encountering employment scams as they search.

Job-related scams topped the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker Risk Report in both 2018 and 2019 and were number two last year behind scams aimed at online shoppers during the pandemic.

CNBC and financial website Grow Acorns recently took a look at some of the red flags jobs hunters should be aware of to help avoid falling victim to scammers.

Number one on their list: watch out for any potential employer who asks for personal information like a bank account or social security number early in the process. That includes information that usually is asked for once you accept a position, not before.

Be on the lookout for an employer who asks you to pay for training. Some scammers will also ask you for an enrollment fee. All of these should be warning signs for job applicants.

Another red flag is promising extremely high pay for simple work. All you need to do is search the national average pay for that job to get a sense if you are looking at a scam job listing.

Data entry and rebate processing job listings are sometimes used as a cover for scammers. The average pay for those jobs is $13 to $16 an hour.

However, FlexJobs found one listing indicating pay of as much as $3,000 a week.

For more tips on how to avoid job scams, check out grow.acorns.com

