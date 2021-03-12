Advertisement

Dry, Cooler, Sunny this Weekend

Temps are still above normal, just feel cool following 60s this past week
By Justin Bradford
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Normally a dry weekend this time of year with highs near 50 degrees and sunshine would be widely celebrated.

Following a week where highs were in the 60s to near 70, though... That’s a bit of a different story.

Whatever the case, our average high of 42 will be surpassed both Saturday and Sunday. Both look to be beautiful days by typical March standards even though we “lose” an hour of sleep by springing our clocks forward one hour Saturday night into Sunday.

Sunrise and sunset will each move later, with the Saturday/Sunday rise going from 6:53AM to 7:51AM, and the set moving from 6:42PM to 7:44PM.

Late Sunday skies will become cloudy, and we’ll stay that way into Monday as a batch of light rain develops later in the day. A few snowflakes will mix in late but at this time we don’t expect any to stick.

After a few light showers early Tuesday we’ll enter another relatively dry pattern as temperatures try to rebound back into the upper 40s for most of next week.

We’ll be relying on the “luck o’ the Irish” to get us back to 50 in time for St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday.

