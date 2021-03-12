Covid Interrupting Tournaments

-UNDATED (AP) - The coronavirus is threatening to upend college basketball’s tournament week, two days before the NCAA field is set. A day after Duke pulled out of the ACC and stopped its season because of a positive COVID test, No. 16 Virginia has called off its ACC semifinal with Georgia Tech for the same reason. And No. 11 Kansas has withdrawn from the Big 12 Tournament after a positive test, leading to the cancellation of the Jayhawks’ semifinal game against No. 13 Texas. The Longhorns move on to the title game to face the Oklahoma State-Baylor winner. It’s unclear what all of this will mean for Virginia and Kansas going forward.