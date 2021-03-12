Advertisement

Chronic wasting disease found in Montcalm County farmed deer

(WNDU)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has confirmed a case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in a four-year-old white-tailed deer from a Montcalm County deer farm.

Through sampling and routine testing, the case was found.

Chronic wasting disease is seen as a transmissible, neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, and moose.

While an infected deer may appear healthy for months or years, it will eventually display abnormal behavior, progressive weight loss, and physical debilitation in the latter stages of the disease.

The discovery of CWD in farmed and free-ranging deer is not new to the state of Michigan. Since 2008, and including this new case, CWD has been detected at six Michigan deer farms in the following counties: Kent, Mecosta (2), Montcalm (2), and Newaygo.

With free-ranging deer, CWD was first discovered in May 2015, and cases have been found across nine counties in both the Upper and Lower Peninsulas. To date, CWD has been detected in 123 free-ranging deer in Montcalm County.

As part of MDARD’s disease response, an investigation will be conducted to rule out the exposure of any other farmed deer.

Currently, there have been no reported cases of CWD infection in humans. However, as a precaution, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization recommend infected animals not be consumed as food by either humans or domestic animals.

