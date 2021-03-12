Charlotte baker competes on Food Network’s Easter Basket Challenge

CHARLOTTE , Mich. (WILX) - A baker form Charlotte was recently featured on the Food Network to compete for $25,000.

The past few week, Jeremy Davis has been put to the test for the Food Network’s Easter Basket Challenge.

From classic Easter candy, to jelly bean pastry tarts, Jeremy has done it all for the Easter Basket Challenge that you can catch on Monday nights on the Food Network.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time the local baker’s talents has gotten him to the Food Network.

He won the Food Network’s Girl Scout Cookie championship last year.

“Being on the challenge has been I’ll say kind of a dream come true. Because it’s the second time that I got to be on the Food Network, so you know, the first time you kind of think might be a fluke, but then the second time when they asked you back, it’s like, wow, they really do like me and I am actually good at what I think I know what I’m doing,” laughed Jeremy.

The Easter Basket Challenge premiered on the first of the month.

Jeremy’s skills have kept him on the first two episodes where he has had to create tasty but imaginative holiday masterpieces inspired by nostalgic Easter candy and outrageous Easter themes.

“This is a really great way to, to stretch your creativity and to push yourself in a way that normally we don’t do,” said Jeremy. “Cooking is not an extreme sport. Baking is not an extreme sport, but when it comes to competitions like this, it kind of feels that way because you are sweating, and you’re riding around, and there’s cameras in your face, and there’s lights and there’s all these things going on and you kind of get a feeling for what it must be like to perform on a on a big stage. It’s really fun.”

Now Jeremy now only shines in the kitchen both on air and in Mid-Michigan, but he is also a star in the classroom.

“By day I’m the Director of Business and Economics at Lansing Community College so I I manage about 50 plus faculty and scheduling and all this sort of stuff that goes into classes and higher and higher ed institution. And then at night I take off the director hat and I put on my backer hat and I own designed by Daddy Custom Cakery,” said Jeremy. “We’re boutique custom cake shop here in Charlotte doing everything from really over the top wedding cakes to small, intimate, you know, first birthday cakes and things like that. Everything in between.”

Like many businesses, Jeremy’s Cakery has been impacted by the pandemic.

“As a person who makes primarily wedding cakes, when you’re told you can’t have your, your normal wedding, it’s sort of messes up, you know, all of the wedding industry. I mean, no, no photographers, no wedding venues, no flowers, no cakes, and nothing.”

But he tells me that he’s adjusted to the community new needs to make sure his business is even Butter.

“I think a lot of people stopped having really big, let’s say, birthday parties and things like that. But what they were doing is they were taking the money that they were going to use for their birthday parties, and translated into a cake,” explained Jeremy. “I was making a lot more birthday cakes than I typically do and 2020 was actually my best year out of the four years that I’ve been doing cake.”

Also in the past year, Jeremy tells me that he’s seen more and more people interested in baking.

“When you’re cooped up in your house, and you can’t get out, you can’t do something you want, the smell of fresh brownies, or a cake in the oven or cookies or something like that just really centers you and really helps you sort of feel comforted and safe in the middle of really uncertain times.”

Which as a baker himself, he loves to see.

“A cake mix, some frosting and things like that you can design some really amazing things. And thanks to the internet, which is frankly where I learned how to bake, so with a little bit of time, a little bit of practice, you can you can end up on the Food Network.”

Now Jeremy did get eliminated in this latest episode but you can still stream him on Discovery plus.

Obviously he is amazing at his work and very thankful for his time on the show.

It will be fun to see what’s next for our very own local celebrity baker.

You can check out all his fun cakes here:https://www.designedbydaddy.net/portfolio

